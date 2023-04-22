BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Earth Day takes place on Saturday this year — and as is tradition, there’s a host of events related to the care and keeping of our planet around the world. While there are always garden and land-themed activities in North Dakota, the festivities don’t mean that there isn’t plenty more to do around our state. Here are a few of our favorite events you can participate in to celebrate in a different way.

Bismarck/Mandan

Let There Be Rock — Some of the greatest rock groups of our time may be retired or have lost members — but the best way to honor them is to put on an incredible show in their memory. This evening of hard rock at the Bismarck Event Center features tribute acts to three musical supergroups — including Bonfire’s send-up to AC/DC and Bon Scott, Shot of Poison’s high-powered tribute to Poison, and ZZ-3’s trip through the history of ZZ Topp. Saturday, April 22, 7:15 p.m.

Beginner Woodcarving Class — Becky Barnes of Flickertail Woodcarvers will be hosting this beginner’s course on carving at the Bismarck Art And Galleries Association. Here, you can learn all you need to know about safety procedures, tools, terms, and woods used in carving. You’ll even start your own carvings with the ‘practice stick’, and then move on to other unique projects! Saturday, April 22, 9:00 a.m.

Dakota Garden Expo — Looking to spruce up your garden this Spring? This is the place to find out how. Visit the experts in home improvement, gardening, and more, to find everything you’ll need to create your dream backyard, including machinery, plants, builders, advisors, and more, and take part in seminars or view displays about creating the perfect outdoor or indoor garden. Saturday, April 22, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Little Kids, Big World: It’s Earth Day — The Little Kids, Big World series at the ND Heritage Center is led by educator Sarah Fox. Each workshop is designed to teach toddlers and preschoolers about the world and the history of North Dakota. In this installment, kids will celebrate Earth Day by receiving a flower to plant in their home garden. Saturday, April 22, 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

“End of the Rope” Film Premiere — KX has discussed this film inspired by the ‘Last Lynching in North Dakota’ before — but now, you have an opportunity to attend an exclusive showing. Stop into the Grand 22 Theatre in Bismarck for a red-carpet event featuring merchandise, a behind-the-scenes feature, and a Q&A with the movie’s cast and crew. Saturday, April 22, 7:00 p.m.

High School Juried Art Exhibit — This exhibit at the Bismarck Arts and Gallery Association’s main building features selections from high schools in the Bismarck area — including BHS, Century, Legacy, Mandan, and others. Stop in and see some of the most creative works from the next generation of North Dakota artists! Various dates/times.

Minot

Magic City Car And Trade Show — Ready for some automobile action? This event at the ND State Fairground brings vendors to the area this weekend, as well as all sorts of vintage and modern vehicles to Minot. From race cars to motorcycles and all-terrain trucks, there’s something for every motorhead. Saturday and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Saturday), 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Sunday)

Williston

Family NERF Wars — Ever wanted to battle it out with your relatives? Here’s a great way to do so in a safe way! Engage in a full-on dart gun war between kids and parents at the Raymond Family Community Center. Guns, ammo, and safety glasses will be provided with an entry fee! Saturday, April 22, 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Dickinson

‘Soup’er Bowl — The House of Mamma is searching for an All-Star Chef to take home the trophy! Enter your soup in this competition at the Henry Biesot Activities Center for a chance to win. Saturday, April 22, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m

DnD Summer Campaign Information Session — In gaming terms, Dungeons and Dragons sessions will often have a ‘Session Zero’ to get everyone’s expectations and create characters for the upcoming campaign. This session at the Dickinson Area Public Library will help gather those interested in a summer campaign, as well as figure out the best ways to give them a fantasy adventure they’ll never forget in the coming months. Saturday, April 22, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

It’s a bit surprising to not see much from Minot, but considering the previous week held The Big One, perhaps they needed some rest. We can’t wait to see what else pops up there in the coming days!