BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’re nearly a third of the way into 2023, and despite the weather, there have been plenty of activities occurring all across North Dakota. This spread of events is one that is only expected to increase as the state heads into summer — but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t anything going on right now. Here’s a list of the biggest events occurring in the BisMan, Minot, Dickinson, and Williston areas!

Bismarck/Mandan

Race for Parkinson’s — Join the fight against Parkinson’s Disease by hitting the trails at Sertoma Park Community Shelter 300. The 13th annual Race for Parkinson’s allows runners to take part in short or long walks, competitive runs, sprints, and more. Those who can’t make it can still do their part by participating virtually! Saturday, April 29, first race begins at 9:00 a.m.

Send-It Cornhole Tournament — In the mood to play some cornhole for a good cause? This friendly bag-throwing battle at 1700 East Main Street features concessions, drinks, silent auction items, and plenty of competitive cornholes. 50% of the profits from the event will go to Sanford Children’s Hospital, with the other 50% being offered as prize payouts. Saturday, April 29, 10:00 a.m.

Minot

iMagicon — The fan-favorite con returns for its 9th year at the Minot Municipal Auditorium! Come and see everything big in the state’s gaming, comic, LARP, cosplay, and pop culture market. Special guests this year include John Ratzenberger, Adam Basil, Disney animator Rick Familoe, and Marvel/DC comic illustrator Bob Hall. Saturday-Sunday, April 29/30, various times.

Divas 3 — This showcase at the Anna Nicole Nelson Hall features a talented triad of Vegas vocalists, with piano accompaniment, singing hits from the world’s most popular female artists (including Cher, Whitney Houston, and Dolly Parton). The three-part harmony is sure to leave you crying for an encore… or two… or three. Sunday, April 30, 3:00 p.m.

Space: The Final Frontier — Prepare to blast off with the Minot Symphony Orchestra! For their final concert of the season, the group has decided to head to the stars, with a performance themed around space at the Ann Nicole Nelson Hall. This stellar showcase includes Polaris by Maestro Amaya, pieces of John Williams’ soundtrack to Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the overture to Haydn’s opera, and The Planets by Gustav Holst. Saturday, April 29, 7:00 p.m.

Dickinson

Making Strides Against Child Abuse — Help the United Way of Dickinson and the Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center combat child abuse in our communities with a walk or run. Choose to take part in either a 3k walk or 5k walk/run to raise awareness for the cause at 135 Sims Street. All proceeds from the run will go to the United Way’s Project H.E.R.O and the Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center. Saturday, April 29, 3:00 p.m.

While there isn’t too much occurring this week, it’s still great to see events pop up now and then for those in our service area. We hope that the next seven days bring plenty of occurrences to the BisMan and Williston areas to balance things out!