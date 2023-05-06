BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With the majority of cold weather behind us, it’s time to look forward to summer. The warming temperatures not only mean there will be more time that people can spend outside without fear of heavy wind or unexpected snow — as well as more events around North Dakota hoping to take advantage of the great outdoors. Here’s a list of some of the activities going on this weekend in the BisMan, Minot, and Williston areas (no events were available in Dickinson).

Bismarck/Mandan

The Amazing Race for Haiti — This fundraising event, modeled after the CBS show, begins at the Dakota Stage and features teams of people as they race around downtown Bismarck. Contestants will follow clues to certain locations around the city and compete in challenges to both test your mettle and learn more about the city. Participate in a heated competition or just a lighter recreational game for fun, and end the day with an after party and a Haitian dinner! Proceeds from the event will go towards benefiting Lespwa Lavi and Magic Soccer Hall. Saturday, May 6, 2:00 p.m.

Blippi Live — The wildly popular children’s entertainer comes to the Bismarck Event Center as part of his The Wonderful World Tour. Join the lovable children’s character and his friends as they explore what makes the different cities of the world unique — complete with plenty of vehicles, music, dancing, and more! Sunday, May 7, 2:00 p.m. (doors open at 1:00 p.m.)

2023 Live Your Legacy Walk/Run — The 5th annual Live Your Legacy walk/run aims to help support the Brave the Shave Family Fund in its fight against cancer this year — and you can help. Participate in a walk, run, or kids race at the Sertoma Community Center, and enjoy family fun with coloring, games, live music, and more afterwards! Sunday, May 7, 1:30 p.m.

Minot

Scouting Power and 5K Color Dash — Get ready to support local scouts with the inaugural Color Dash! Sign up for the race at Oak Park, and be ready to run, walk, or scout out the 5k path, All proceeds from the event will go towards BSA Eagle Scout Troop 5401, allowing them to supply awards, merit badges, and more! Saturday, May 6, 9:00 a.m.

The Spring Throwdown — Put on by Still Oak Productions, this event brings together musicans, vendors, artists and more at Minot’s Grand Hotel Ballroom. Get to know the local talent in all forms, with songs, live art, and even acrobatics! Saturday, May 6, 7:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Spring Vintage Junk Market — One person’s junk is another person’s treasure — and at this junk market at the ND State Fair Center, you’re sure to find a jewel or two of your own. From fresh junk to vintage and antique goods, as well as jewelry, clothes, food and more, there’s something for everyone at this unique shopping event. Saturday, May 6, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Williston

13th Annual Boots and Brews — This adults-only benefit is raising funds for the Coyote Wrestling Club, and brings with it a large number of heavyweight festivities. The dinner at the Raymond Family Community Center features catering from Pit 105, live music by Josh Kehr, live and silent auctions, and more. Saturday, May 6, 5:30 p.m.

Spay-Ghetti and No Balls Dinner — Pardon the crassness, but when an important cause is being promoted, nothing is off the table — including awful puns. Join the Mondak Animal Rescue for a spaghetti dinner, silent auction, and more at the UMV Fairgrounds Beer Gardens to support animals in the community. No dogs or cats were harmed in the making of this event. Saturday, May 6, 5:30 p.m.

The summer is off to a good start, but there’s still plenty of time to partake in activities all across North Dakota. We hope that as the weather heats up, so too does the state’s event scene!