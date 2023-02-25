BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’re not out of the snowstorm season just yet, and while colder temperatures are on the way, there’s no reason that we can’t take the windows of opportunity between freezes to get out and active in the community. The cities in KX’s broadcast area seem to agree with this idea, because there are plenty of events taking place in the BisMan, Minot, Williston, and Dickinson communities. Here’s a list of our favorites that you can take part in today and tomorrow.

Bismarck/Mandan

Little Kids, Big World: Discovering Pipe Bags and Quilts – The Little Kids, Big World series at the ND Heritage Center is led by educator Sarah Fox, and are designed to teach toddlers and preschoolers about the world and the history of North Dakota. In this lesson, children can take a closer look at pipe bags and quilts in the State Museum, and then learn to create their own designs. Saturday, February 25, 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Bismarck-Mandan Coffee Crawl – If you jump for java or are a connoisseur of coffee, this is a perfect event to start your morning. Pre-order a passport at URL Radio (305 East Broadway Avenue) or buy tickets at this link, and redeem it at participating shops to try specialty coffee drinks of all types. Once you’re finished, cast your vote using the passport to vote for ‘Bismarck-Mandan’s Best Coffee Drink’. The more places you visit, the better your chance of winning a prize! Saturday, February 25, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Discover Engineering Day – The previous week was National Engineers Week, and to help raise awareness of the positive contributions they make to society, the Gateway to Science and ND Society of Professional Engineers are hosting a series of hands-on activities at the Kirkwood Mall. Planned activities, led by engineers in the community, include parachute drops, zip lines, race cars, earthquake-proof structures, and more. There will also be a catapult contest where guests can compete to win prizes. Saturday, February 25, 11:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.

Arthur A. Link Fiddle Festival Concert – Late North Dakota governor Arthur A. Link was known for his love of playing the violin — and to honor him, this annual festival takes place at the North Dakota Heritage Center. The festival included performances from Bismarck Public Schools string students, as well as the Bismarck Mandan Symphony Youth Orchestra. Saturday, February 25, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Bismarck Public Schools performances), 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. (Bismarck Mandan Symphony Performances)

Move Along the Missouri – Even if the storms blow, there’s no excuse to not move. Bismack-Burleigh Public Health is hosting this out and active event for children and adults — where those interested can stop by the Sertoma Park Community Center for kids’ yoga, yoga trails, snow art, live music with Kittyko, and other activities. Saturday, February 25, 1:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Lost Horses at Laughing Sun – The Laughing Sun Brewery hosts musicians every week, and this time around, they’ve brought the Lost Horses to the stage. Kick back with a beer and some BBQ, and enjoy as the group performs everything from country rock to Americana and the blues. Saturday, February 25, 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Rescue with Friends – This adoption event at 1603 Main Events features vendors from CDHS, Miles of Love, and Tails of the Midwest. In addition to plenty of animals ready to be adopted, guests to this free event can enjoy painting, a photo booth, and a hot chocolate bar. Sunday, February 26, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Minot

Coffee and Cocoa Crawl – It would seem that Bismarck/Mandan isn’t the only area that’s decided that it’s the perfect time to warm things up a bit. Tickets for the Minot cocoa crawl can be purchased online or in-person at Gourmet Chef, and can be used for sample coffees, cocoas, or other sweet treats and deals. Saturday, February 25, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

NPCAC Champagne and Ice Gala – This gala is put on annually by the NPCAC (a nonprofit organization that provides assistance to children victimized by crime and child abuse) to help raise funds to continue their mission. This year’s theme is ‘Champagne and Ice’, and while black tie is optional, guests are encouraged to wear outfits themed to the Gatsby era. Those attending the event can expect to enjoy auctions, live music, and complimentary champagne and appetizers, as well as an appearance from special guest Erin Merryn (one of fifteen women listed as ‘changing the world’ in People Magazine). Saturday, February 25, 6:00 p.m.

Williston

Williston Gun and Antique Show – It seems odd that the fields of antiques and firearms would blend together at a show (unless it’s specifically antique firearms), but this event at the Grand Williston Hotel and Conference Center features this unusual fusion. Guests are welcome to attend, but keep in mind that all federal and local firearm laws need to be obeyed. Saturday, February 25, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, February 26, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Dickinson

DSU Theatre: Happily Ever Before – Everyone is familiar with the ‘Happily Ever After’ stories of some of our favorite princesses (including Cinderella, Snow White, and Sleeping Beauty), but this never works out well for the villains. In a diabolical scheme, these fairy-tale foes rewind time to before their stories begin, mixing up their fairy tales (and others) in a whirl of theatrical fun. This performance at Dickinson State University promises to be filled with both amusement and intrigue. Sunday, February 26, 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

It’s always nice to see every one of our service areas boasting something interesting to do or see over the weekend — and we can only hope that no unexpected flurries interfere with all the fun our communities have planned. We’ll return next week with more events to attend!