BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. In this new weekend catalogue from KX, we’ll be listing a selection of events across Bismarck, Minot, Williston and Dickinson every Saturday morning for those in search of weekend activities. Here’s a few of our favorites from Bismarck and Minot this week.

Bismarck-Mandan

Little Kids, Big World: Snowball Fight – The Little Kids, Big World series at the ND Heritage Center are led by educator Sarah Fox, and are designed to teach toddlers and preschoolers about the world and the history of North Dakota. In this chilly session, kids accompanied by a parent or guardian will have the ability to listen to a story about snow, and then partake in an indoor snowball fight. Supplies will be provided. Saturday, January 14, 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Bismarck Rec and Leisure Show – This expo promotes everything outdoor- from boats, to ATVs, to hot tubs, and even outdoor excursions and guide services. If you’re a person who loves being out in nature, this is a perfect opportunity to stop by and see everything that nearby groups have to offer Saturday, January 14, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 15, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Beerfest 2023– It’s a bit early for Oktoberfest, but this celebration at the Bismarck Event Center is a pretty good substitute. For a $50 fee, guests to this event will be able to sample up to 18 samples of beer (as well as appetizers) from local and national brewers. Saturday, January 14, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Great White and Slaughter – Two legendary bands from the 80s are back together for one night only at the Bismarck Event Center! Catch them both at once with a special double ticket for as low as $35. Saturday, January 14, 8;00 p.m.

An Acoustic Evening with Phil McMahon – This local favorite musician will be returning to the Bismarck Elks’ TR Bar this weekend, He’s known to cover everything from Simon and Garfunkle to Radiohead, and in addition, will also be bringing a few original songs to the mix. Don’t miss this free concert. Saturday, January 14, 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Flea-Bitten Tramps – A member of this bluegrass band is celebrating his 40th birthday, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a concert ad the Laughing Sun’s stage. Join the group there for an evening of rhythm and rabble-rousing. Saturday, January 14, 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

BKMC Chili and Soup Cook-Off – This year’s Brothers Keepers Chili Cookoff at the Bismarck Elk’s Lodge has also added a ‘Soup’ category, so why not try your hand? For $20, you can enter your own chili or soup into the judging to take home the grand prizes of trophies and cash. There’s no charge, however, to just enter and sample all the great chilis available!

Minot

Family Story Time – On the second Saturday of every month, children and their parents can visit the Minot Public Library for Family Story Time — in which they can read a story, sing a few songs, and perform a craft with helpers from the community. This month, the library will be featuring the Minot Fire Department. Saturday, January 14, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Winter STEAM – STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math- a series of subjects that everyone should learn, including young children. And at the Ward County Public Library, they’ll be able to learn more about it in a fun and free event. Saturday, January 14, 110:00 a.m.

Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find anything big this weekend in Dickinson or Williston — but maybe you can help us do so next week! Be sure to let us know of any events happening in the Bismarck, Minot, Williston or Dickinson areas by emailing ndfirst@kxnet.com, and we might include it in next week’s Weekend Events catalogue!