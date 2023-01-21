BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Looking for something to do this weekend? KX will always have you covered. In our weekend catalog, we’ll be listing a selection of events across Bismarck, Minot, Williston, and Dickinson every Saturday morning for those in search of weekend activities. Here are a few of our favorites from around our service area you might want to catch this week.

Bismarck-Mandan

Bismarck Gun Show – If you’re a fan of rifles, hunting, or anything that goes BANG, gun shows like these are for you. The Bismarck showing this weekend at the Event Center has a full series of dealers, traders, and showcases on display for any firearms fan. Saturday, January 21, 7:00 a.m. — Sunday, January 22, 1:00 p.m.

Little Kids, Big World: Snowstorms – The Little Kids, Big World series at the ND Heritage Center is led by educator Sarah Fox, and are designed to teach toddlers and preschoolers about the world and the history of North Dakota. Following last week’s lesson about snow, snowstorms are the focus of this session, and during it, children will learn how to make their own ‘snowstorms in a jar’. Saturday, January 21, 10:00 a.m – 10:30 a.m.

Dreams, Fables, and Tales – If you’re a fan of fantasy-inspired music, this concert at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library might be for you. The series, constructed by American composer Hollis Thoms is based on iconic stories from literary history and features three short one-act operas, complete with a chamber ensemble, vocal solos, and a full choir. Sunday, January 22, 3:00 p.m.

The Champagne Murder Mystery – Time is running out to RSVP for this evening of suspense and secrecy. Those who receive invitations are asked to bring props, and upon arriving at The Crafty Ladies on Saturday Evening, everyone’s a suspect. You could be the murderer… who’s to say? Saturday, January 21, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Minot

Dungeons and Dragons: The Infinite Library – Interested in learning to play the wildly popular tabletop game DnD, but don’t know how? Perhaps you’re a seasoned adventurer looking for a group to adventure with. Either way, the Minot Public Library has you covered. They host their ‘Infinite Library’ DND sessions on the third Saturday of every month, so players of any skill level are welcome to drop by. Saturday, January 21, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Hopefully, once the weather starts warming up, we’ll see more out of our service areas. Until then, though, enjoy the sights in Bismarck and Minot!