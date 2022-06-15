BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — After a significant loss, the outgoing mayor of Bismarck says he remains hopeful.

In an interview Wednesday, Mayor Steve Bakken told KX News he has nothing but love for the city, and that he stands by his platform and what he believes.

He says people want to see fast results, but longevity takes time.

When asked what direction he hopes the city will go in, Bakken told us:

“One of the first things I changed was the policy of not utilizing the water commission so it will take time, but water rates will start coming down as we get capacity built in the system. Don’t ask me why the city never utilized the water commission for funding, but they hadn’t and that was a policy issue, I fixed that,” he said. “We’re in the right direction, we, over the last four years, did all the heavy lifting and well, my opponent gets to reap the rewards of that.”

Mike Schmitz was voted in as the new mayor of Bismarck, but all election results still must be certified. That will be completed by members of the State Canvassing Board, who meet no later than 17 days after the primary.

Bakken says he’s not sure if he will run for office again.