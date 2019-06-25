What’s Next in the search for baby LeahMae

Bismarck Police are releasing their next steps in the search for missing Bismarck 7-month-old baby LeahMae.

Bismarck Police held a press conference at 12:45 Tuesday afternoon near the Clem Kelley softball complex in south Bismarck near where LeahMae was last seen.

Police are asking for people to keep an eye out for the car seat and stroller combo and also for the unicorn diaper bag last seen with LeahMae. Police say they are searching for Cole Pfaff the person of interest in the case as well.

Police are searching along the river and in the Clem Kelley area where LeahMae was last seen.

Highway Patrol, Game and Fish along with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Officer are all helping in the search. They will use the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office drone.

At this time Bismarck Police says they have enough resources searching for LeahMae, they will reach out to the public if they want more help in the search on foot. But their most sought after items for the public to look for are Cole Pfaff, the unicorn diaper bag, the stroller car seat combo and of course baby LeahMae

LeahMae was last seen at 1 am on surveillance video in the 300 block of Arbor Ave in Bismarck. Her mother Dawn Morsette was pushing her in a stroller car seat combo. LeahMae was officially declared missing by BPD at 9:00 pm Monday night June 24.

Police announced Tuesday morning that Cole Pfaff was a person of interest in the case. Police have not been in contact and able to locate Pfaff.

