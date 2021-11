Just in time for the big day…what is America’s favorite Thanksgiving day casserole?

Well, Google is breaking it down state-by-state based on searches to its site.

It found the West is a big fan of green bean and broccoli casseroles. Nearly a dozen states love their potato casseroles. Another favorite? The scalloped corn dish.

So what about here in North Dakota? We apparently love our canned sweet potato casseroles…or hotdish, as it should be called.