What’s the plan for summer school in ND?

Over the last year, students in North Dakota have been on an education roller coaster.

Superintendent Kirsten Baesler says throughout the state, the subject of math took a bigger hit than reading.

She also says younger kids were more affected than the older kids when keeping up with distant learning.

With all that in mind and with summer school starting up, DPI has asked that schools expand class sizes this year.

“If last year they enrolled 25 students, this year look to enroll 50. You’re not going to need to have 50 student elementary schools in 3 years from now. But right now there’s probably double the number of students that could use the additional help,” explained Baesler.

Out of the 200 schools across the state, 156 have been approved and are ready to go for summer school.