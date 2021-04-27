What’s the plan for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in North Dakota?

The state will now receive more Johnson & Johnson vaccines after the pause was lifted.

Over the next week, there will be 810,000 J&J vaccines allocated throughout the country, with North Dakota estimated to get between 1,600-1,800 of them.

The state’s Department of Health Immunization Director says they will be given out to providers who request them.

They have received interest from the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and colleges.

“That would be a benefit for college students, but really any of the vaccines are more widely available in the United States. So even if a college student receives one of the Pfizer or Moderna doses and they only get their first dose here, if they’re to a different state or a different location they should still be able to receive their second dose wherever they’re at,” explained Molly Howell.

Howell says the state is also considering using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for its initiative to vaccinate Canadian truck drivers.