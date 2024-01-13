BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — While 2024 may have reignited the spirits of many who are hoping to make a change in the coming days, some things must remain the same. One of these, in many cases, is that those who have big dreams will often need to maintain their current careers while they put their upcoming plans into effect. Unfortunately, this typically means that it’s only a matter of time before employees begin to once again feel exhausted by their work. This idea begs the question: when will the workers of the US — and North Dakota in particular — experience job burnout in the coming year?

In an attempt to pinpoint the relative time and day that the average employee succumbs to burnout, business software group SoftwareConnect surveyed 3,000 workers throughout the United States regarding their profession, location, and the time of year that they reach their limit. When the responses from North Dakotans were tallied, it was determined that residents of the Peace Garden State are quite happy with their work — or, at the very least, can endure far more of it without becoming completely exhausted.

While the survey eventually found that the average American becomes overwhelmed by July 10th, it also states that the surveyed residents of ND last far longer before exhausting their enthusiasm for the year, and that the average North Dakotan does not experience this feeling until September 30th. This comes as a stark change from the state of Delaware, whose citizens have stated that they typically burn out by March 19th.

The study also noted that different careers tend to experience burnout at different times — and that legal professionals tend to feel fully exhausted as early as June 12, presumably due to their high-stress jobs and long work hours. In contrast, other businesses continue to avoid burnout until later months- with those in the real estate industry, in particular, noting a much later burnout date around August 22 (which the study suggests could be due to the excitement of summer deal closures and home sales).

“In the current landscape,” states SoftwareConnect’s Jeff Budiac in a press release, “where technology has rendered us constantly accessible, the pressure to perform is relentless. Our survey reveals a troubling trend towards a nation on the edge of occupational burnout. It’s a clarion call for a re-evaluation of work-life balance in the digital age.”

To view the full study regarding burnout dates across the US — including an interactive graph — visit this page on SoftwareConnect’s website.

