NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’re well into our first snowstorm and blizzard of the season. Many towns and cities have shut down or are planning to close up shop early. But when can you expect to move around normally again?

The brunt of the storm is already here. We’ll start to see a general decrease in the intensity of snowfall and wind throughout the afternoon. The first places that will see the snow end will be in far western ND around Williston and Dickinson. Central ND could still keep a little light snow through the evening but most of the snow will exit the east overnight.

You may be wondering when your road will get plowed. That all depends on where you live. Emergency snow routes are plowed throughout the snow event. That would be your main roads like State Street in Bismarck and Broadway in Minot. Once the snow is over, that’s when the plows will start on neighborhoods and non-emergency routes.

In the case of this storm, we’re experiencing a strong northerly wind. So that means many plows may heavily focus on the outskirts of the city on the northern side because that’s where you’ll find the deepest drifts.

What if your road isn’t plowed and you need an ambulance? The public works department will deploy snow plows with first responders to get them to your home in the event of an emergency.

Most of southern North Dakota will see over a foot of snowfall. The areas least impacted will be far north above HWY 2.

Tonight and Friday night will be very cold with subzero and single-digit lows. Our pattern remains cold and much less active into the next week.