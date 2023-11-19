STACKER — Home prices are largely starting to normalize across the country, but remain high even as the number of homes for sale continues to decline.

Record-high mortgage rates are keeping homes largely unaffordable for most buyers. Even a percentage point increase can increase a monthly mortgage payment by more than $100.

That’s causing potential homeowners to expand their searches outside costly urban cores, especially when they can work from home.

Stacker examined data from Realtor.com’s Cross-Market Demand Report to see where people in Bismarck are looking to buy homes. View share is based on page views of active listings during the third quarter of 2023 on Realtor.com. It does not include international viewers.

Continue reading to see where people in Bismarck are shopping for their next house.

#10. Denver, Colorado

– Makes up 1.5% of all page views

#9. Rochester, Minnesota

– Makes up 1.6% of all page views

#8. Fergus Falls, Minnesota

– Makes up 1.7% of all page views

#7. Brainerd, Minnesota

– Makes up 2.0% of all page views

#6. Minot, North Dakota

– Makes up 2.2% of all page views

#5. Kansas City, Missouri

– Makes up 2.6% of all page views

#4. Duluth, Minnesota

– Makes up 2.6% of all page views

#3. Phoenix, Arizona

– Makes up 4.0% of all page views

#2. Fargo, North Dakota

– Makes up 4.1% of all page views

#1. Minneapolis, Minnesota

– Makes up 13.9% of all page views

This story originally appeared on Stacker, and was produced and distributed through a partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.