STACKER — When Purdue Pharma first began sales of OxyContin in the late 1990s, it was advertised as relief for cancer patients and people with chronic pain. Aggressive marketing fueled the drug’s popularity, along with that of other opioid pain management drugs on the market. But as the company touted OxyContin to physicians, it downplayed the drug’s addictiveness, according to confidential Justice Department reports obtained by news organizations, leading to widespread use that has fueled an opioid epidemic across the U.S.

More than 645,000 people have died from opioid-related overdoses between 1999 and 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Provisional data shows just under 80,000 people died in 2022 alone.

Opioid prescriptions have decreased dramatically over the past decade as physicians and public health officials learned about the dangers of OxyContin and other opioids prescribed for pain management. In 2020, the most recent year with data available, the national opioid dispense rate reached 43.3 per 100 people, the lowest rate ever recorded.

A 2022 study funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse found that counties with higher dispensing rates had more cases of opioid misuse and dependence. The study suggested that reducing prescriptions at the local level can lower a community’s rate of opioid abuse or misuse.

Other studies, however, have suggested that decreasing prescriptions may have fueled a new phase of the opioid epidemic: the rise of synthetics like fentanyl. In 2020, synthetics accounted for 82% of all opioid deaths.

It’s also important to note that, as awareness has grown about the dangers of dispensing opioid prescription painkillers, more health care professionals are also prescribing medications like Suboxone–which contains buprenorphine and naloxone—for the treatment of addiction and opioid use disorders. While Suboxone is also an opioid medication, it works differently than typical opioid painkillers, blocking the effects of more powerful and addictive opioids to deter intentional misuse.

Using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ophelia broke down counties in every state with the highest opioid dispense rates. In the case of a tie, the county with the higher population and higher raw number is ranked higher. Data was available for 98% of counties in the United States. Overall in North Dakota, the opioid dispensing rate was 36.7 per 100 people, compared to 43.3 nationally.

#47. Oliver County

#47. Oliver County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 0.1 per 100 people

— 99.7% lower than state average

— 99.8% lower than national average

#46. Eddy County

#46. Eddy County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 0.2 per 100 people

— 99.5% lower than state average

— 99.5% lower than national average

#45. Burke County

#45. Burke County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 1.1 per 100 people

— 97.0% lower than state average

— 97.5% lower than national average

#44. Dunn County

#44. Dunn County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 1.3 per 100 people

— 96.5% lower than state average

— 97.0% lower than national average

#43. Hettinger County

#43. Hettinger County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 1.4 per 100 people

— 96.2% lower than state average

— 96.8% lower than national average

#42. Sargent County

#42. Sargent County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 1.5 per 100 people

— 95.9% lower than state average

— 96.5% lower than national average

#41. Benson County

#41. Benson County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 1.8 per 100 people

— 95.1% lower than state average

— 95.8% lower than national average

#40. Mountrail County

#40. Mountrail County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 2.2 per 100 people

— 94.0% lower than state average

— 94.9% lower than national average

#39. Sheridan County

#39. Sheridan County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 3.0 per 100 people

— 91.8% lower than state average

— 93.1% lower than national average

#38. Rolette County

#38. Rolette County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 3.3 per 100 people

— 91.0% lower than state average

— 92.4% lower than national average

#37. Divide County

#37. Divide County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 3.8 per 100 people

— 89.6% lower than state average

— 91.2% lower than national average

#36. Nelson County

#36. Nelson County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 5.3 per 100 people

— 85.6% lower than state average

— 87.8% lower than national average

#35. Mchenry County

#35. Mchenry County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 5.8 per 100 people

— 84.2% lower than state average

— 86.6% lower than national average

#34. Golden Valley County

#34. Golden Valley County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 6.1 per 100 people

— 83.4% lower than state average

— 85.9% lower than national average

#33. Grant County

#33. Grant County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 6.1 per 100 people

— 83.4% lower than state average

— 85.9% lower than national average

#32. Lamoure County

#32. Lamoure County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 7.5 per 100 people

— 79.6% lower than state average

— 82.7% lower than national average

#31. Griggs County

#31. Griggs County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 8.5 per 100 people

— 76.8% lower than state average

— 80.4% lower than national average

#30. Traill County

#30. Traill County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 10.9 per 100 people

— 70.3% lower than state average

— 74.8% lower than national average

#29. Morton County

#29. Morton County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 11.0 per 100 people

— 70.0% lower than state average

— 74.6% lower than national average

#28. Mckenzie County

#28. Mckenzie County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 12.0 per 100 people

— 67.3% lower than state average

— 72.3% lower than national average

#27. Bowman County

#27. Bowman County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 12.9 per 100 people

— 64.9% lower than state average

— 70.2% lower than national average

#26. Towner County

#26. Towner County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 14.0 per 100 people

— 61.9% lower than state average

— 67.7% lower than national average

Canva

#25. Walsh County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 14.4 per 100 people

— 60.8% lower than state average

— 66.7% lower than national average

#24. Bottineau County

#24. Bottineau County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 17.0 per 100 people

— 53.7% lower than state average

— 60.7% lower than national average

#23. Kidder County

#23. Kidder County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 18.3 per 100 people

— 50.1% lower than state average

— 57.7% lower than national average

#22. Mcintosh County

#22. Mcintosh County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 20.1 per 100 people

— 45.2% lower than state average

— 53.6% lower than national average

#21. Mclean County

#21. Mclean County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 22.6 per 100 people

— 38.4% lower than state average

— 47.8% lower than national average

Canva

#20. Richland County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 23.0 per 100 people

— 37.3% lower than state average

— 46.9% lower than national average

#19. Ransom County

#19. Ransom County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 25.1 per 100 people

— 31.6% lower than state average

— 42.0% lower than national average

#18. Cavalier County

#18. Cavalier County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 31.0 per 100 people

— 15.5% lower than state average

— 28.4% lower than national average

Canva

#17. Williams County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 31.4 per 100 people

— 14.4% lower than state average

— 27.5% lower than national average

#16. Dickey County

#16. Dickey County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 32.2 per 100 people

— 12.3% lower than state average

— 25.6% lower than national average

#15. Mercer County

#15. Mercer County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 32.5 per 100 people

— 11.4% lower than state average

— 24.9% lower than national average

#14. Stutsman County

#14. Stutsman County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 32.7 per 100 people

— 10.9% lower than state average

— 24.5% lower than national average

Canva

#13. Barnes County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 34.7 per 100 people

— 5.4% lower than state average

— 19.9% lower than national average

#12. Cass County

#12. Cass County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 36.0 per 100 people

— 1.9% lower than state average

— 16.9% lower than national average

#11. Emmons County

#11. Emmons County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 37.5 per 100 people

— 2.2% higher than state average

— 13.4% lower than national average

#10. Pembina County

#10. Pembina County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 39.1 per 100 people

— 6.5% higher than state average

— 9.7% lower than national average

#9. Stark County

#9. Stark County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 40.8 per 100 people

— 11.2% higher than state average

— 5.8% lower than national average

Canva

#8. Pierce County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 43.2 per 100 people

— 17.7% higher than state average

— 0.2% lower than national average

#7. Wells County

#7. Wells County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 51.3 per 100 people

— 39.8% higher than state average

— 18.5% higher than national average

#6. Ward County

#6. Ward County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 51.7 per 100 people

— 40.9% higher than state average

— 19.4% higher than national average

#5. Grand Forks County

#5. Grand Forks County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 56.2 per 100 people

— 53.1% higher than state average

— 29.8% higher than national average

#4. Burleigh County

#4. Burleigh County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 62.8 per 100 people

— 71.1% higher than state average

— 45.0% higher than national average

#3. Ramsey County

#3. Ramsey County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 63.8 per 100 people

— 73.8% higher than state average

— 47.3% higher than national average

#2. Foster County

#2. Foster County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 79.2 per 100 people

— 115.8% higher than state average

— 82.9% higher than national average

#1. Adams County

#1. Adams County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 99.1 per 100 people

— 170.0% higher than state average

— 128.9% higher than national average

