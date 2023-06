STACKER — It’s almost summer, and the weather is starting to heat up.

With this in mind, Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the warmest summers in North Dakota using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Data represents the average temperatures from June to August 2022; the historic average is the average for these months from 1901 to 2000.

#25. McHenry County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 68 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 66 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.1 degrees

#24. Billings County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 68 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 67 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.6 degrees

#23. Oliver County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 68 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 67 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.2 degrees

#22. McKenzie County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 68 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 66 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.1 degrees

#21. Golden Valley County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 68 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 67 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.6 degrees

#20. Adams County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 69 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 67 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.9 degrees

#19. Stutsman County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 69 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 67 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.1 degrees

#18. McLean County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 69 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 67 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.0 degrees

#17. Dunn County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 69 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 66 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.3 degrees

#16. Morton County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 69 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 67 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.4 degrees

#15. Grant County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 69 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 67 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.2 degrees

#14. Slope County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 69 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 67 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.8 degrees

#13. Grand Forks County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 69 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 67 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.0 degrees

#12. Bowman County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 69 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 67 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.2 degrees

#11. Mercer County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 69 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 67 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.0 degrees

#10. Emmons County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 69 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 68 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 0.9 degrees

#9. Traill County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 69 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 68 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.3 degrees

#8. Barnes County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 69 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 67 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.3 degrees

#7. LaMoure County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 69 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 67 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.0 degrees

#6. Sioux County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 69 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 68 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.2 degrees

#5. Dickey County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 69 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 68 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.7 degrees

#4. Cass County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 70 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 68 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.6 degrees

#3. Ransom County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 70 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 68 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.8 degrees

#2. Sargent County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 70 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 68 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.7 degrees

#1. Richland County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 70 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 68 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.0 degrees

This article originally appeared on Stacker and was produced and distributed through a partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.