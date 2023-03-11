STACKER — Our odds of being killed by an animal in the U.S. are incredibly low. An academic analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data covering all animal-involved deaths from 2008 to 2015 found that Americans have just 1 chance in 1.6 million each year of dying as a result of any interaction at all with animals.

And the most common culprits when those tragedies do occur aren’t the alligators, scorpions, or snakes you’d probably expect and fear the most—they’re deer. As people continue to build homes and communities in places deer and other animals have lived for millennia, these creatures are more likely to run into the middle of the road—causing at least 1.9 million vehicular accidents over the year ending June 2022.

Accidents specifically involving deer are more common between October and December, which is deer mating season. The odds of hitting a deer are also higher around dawn, as well as during the night when deer are most active and roads are dark. Deer-vehicle crashes are dangerous and expensive, costing drivers north of $4,000 or more depending on the vehicle and the extent of the damage.

Stacker used State Farm’s annual animal collision study to rank all 50 states and Washington D.C. by the likelihood a driver there will hit an animal. State Farm bases its rankings on insurance claims filed between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, as well as the number of licensed drivers in each state. True odds may vary, depending on the number of unreported animal collisions and unlicensed drivers.

State Farm’s claims analysis also found that the 2021-2022 period was a safer year for drivers and animals on the road than the year prior, with collisions dropping 5.5%. The odds that a driver collides with any animal on the road is about 1 in 115. The other four victims rounding out the top five of car-animal collisions were rodents, dogs, raccoons, and unidentified animals.

It may come as no surprise to find that the more rural areas of Appalachia and the Midwest had some of the highest car-animal crash odds in the country, while the desert Southwest had some of the lowest.

Curious to see if your state topped the list? Click through to find out—and remember to always keep your eyes on the road, no matter the odds.

You may also like: The cost of gasoline the year you started driving

1 / 51

StillRude // Shutterstock

#51. Washington D.C.

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 907 (0.11% of drivers)

– Risk level: Low

2 / 51

Brester Irina // Shutterstock

#50. Nevada

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 698 (0.14% of drivers)

– Risk level: Low

3 / 51

John Drew Dow // Shutterstock

#49. Hawaii

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 580 (0.17% of drivers)

– Risk level: Low

4 / 51

Mattia Cioni // Shutterstock

#48. Arizona

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 441 (0.23% of drivers)

– Risk level: Low

5 / 51

Tony Campbell // Shutterstock

#47. Florida

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 408 (0.25% of drivers)

– Risk level: Low

You may also like: Famous consumer brands that no longer exist

6 / 51

Troutnut // Shutterstock

#46. Alaska

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 395 (0.25% of drivers)

– Risk level: Low

7 / 51

M. Vinuesa // Shutterstock

#45. California

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 363 (0.28% of drivers)

– Risk level: Low

8 / 51

knelson20 // Shutterstock

#44. Washington

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 250 (0.40% of drivers)

– Risk level: Low

9 / 51

Jennifer Yakey-Ault // Shutterstock

#43. Connecticut

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 231 (0.43% of drivers)

– Risk level: Low

10 / 51

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#42. New Mexico

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 222 (0.45% of drivers)

– Risk level: Low

You may also like: Cost of gold the year you were born

11 / 51

LanaG // Shutterstock

#41. Colorado

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 204 (0.49% of drivers)

– Risk level: Low

12 / 51

Logan Bush // Shutterstock

#40. Utah

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 200 (0.50% of drivers)

– Risk level: Low

13 / 51

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#39. New Jersey

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 194 (0.52% of drivers)

– Risk level: Low

14 / 51

mark smith nsb // Shutterstock

#38. Louisiana

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 178 (0.56% of drivers)

– Risk level: Low

15 / 51

Natalia Bratslavsky // Shutterstock

#37. Oregon

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 165 (0.61% of drivers)

– Risk level: Low

You may also like: Retirement scams to watch out for

16 / 51

Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#36. Texas

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 154 (0.65% of drivers)

– Risk level: Low

17 / 51

Andrea Izzotti // Shutterstock

#35. New York

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 140 (0.71% of drivers)

– Risk level: Low

18 / 51

A.E. Blair Photography // Shutterstock

#34. Illinois

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 139 (0.72% of drivers)

– Risk level: Medium

19 / 51

LMortell // Shutterstock

#33. New Hampshire

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 130 (0.77% of drivers)

– Risk level: Medium

20 / 51

VIKVAD // Shutterstock

#32. Delaware

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 122 (0.82% of drivers)

– Risk level: Medium

You may also like: 15 cars that depreciated the most in 2021

21 / 51

Canva

#31. Rhode Island

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 113 (0.88% of drivers)

– Risk level: Medium

22 / 51

ken1979 // Shutterstock

#30. Oklahoma

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 112 (0.89% of drivers)

– Risk level: Medium

23 / 51

Arne Beruldsen // Shutterstock

#29. Idaho

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 112 (0.89% of drivers)

– Risk level: Medium

24 / 51

flysnowfly // Shutterstock

#28. Massachusetts

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 109 (0.92% of drivers)

– Risk level: Medium

25 / 51

Amanda Schell // Shutterstock

#27. Nebraska

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 107 (0.93% of drivers)

– Risk level: Medium

You may also like: Most rural counties in America

26 / 51

Carolyn Franks // Shutterstock

#26. Tennessee

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 107 (0.93% of drivers)

– Risk level: Medium

27 / 51

kathleen collins // Shutterstock

#25. Maryland

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 105 (0.95% of drivers)

– Risk level: Medium

28 / 51

AlyoshinE // Shutterstock

#24. Indiana

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 95 (1.05% of drivers)

– Risk level: Medium

29 / 51

Bradley Huchteman // Shutterstock

#23. Alabama

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 94 (1.06% of drivers)

– Risk level: Medium

30 / 51

Eric Glenn // Shutterstock

#22. Ohio

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 94 (1.06% of drivers)

– Risk level: Medium

You may also like: States where food stamps are used the most

31 / 51

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#21. Vermont

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 90 (1.11% of drivers)

– Risk level: Medium

32 / 51

Charles F. Gibson // Shutterstock

#20. Georgia

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 86 (1.16% of drivers)

– Risk level: Medium

33 / 51

Michele Korfhage // Shutterstock

#19. Kentucky

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 85 (1.18% of drivers)

– Risk level: Medium

34 / 51

Photo Spirit // Shutterstock

#18. Kansas

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 83 (1.20% of drivers)

– Risk level: Medium

35 / 51

Tyler Miller // Shutterstock

#17. North Carolina

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 77 (1.30% of drivers)

– Risk level: High

You may also like: Marijuana violations are taking truck drivers off the road, adding more supply chain disruptions

36 / 51

LanaG // Shutterstock

#16. Missouri

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 76 (1.32% of drivers)

– Risk level: High

37 / 51

MH Anderson Photography // Shutterstock

#15. Maine

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 75 (1.33% of drivers)

– Risk level: High

38 / 51

Lorri Carter // Shutterstock

#14. Arkansas

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 75 (1.33% of drivers)

– Risk level: High

39 / 51

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#13. Virginia

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 72 (1.39% of drivers)

– Risk level: High

40 / 51

David McManus // Shutterstock

#12. South Carolina

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 71 (1.41% of drivers)

– Risk level: High

You may also like: States with the most farmland

41 / 51

BlueBarronPhoto // Shutterstock

#11. Minnesota

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 70 (1.43% of drivers)

– Risk level: High

42 / 51

Fotos593 // Shutterstock

#10. Wyoming

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 68 (1.47% of drivers)

– Risk level: High

43 / 51

Bram Reusen // Shutterstock

#9. North Dakota

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 68 (1.47% of drivers)

– Risk level: High

44 / 51

Canva

#8. Mississippi

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 60 (1.67% of drivers)

– Risk level: High

45 / 51

Bella Bender // Shutterstock

#7. Iowa

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 57 (1.75% of drivers)

– Risk level: High

You may also like: Most popular department stores in America

46 / 51

Rosemarie Mosteller // Shutterstock

#6. Pennsylvania

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 57 (1.75% of drivers)

– Risk level: High

47 / 51

Michael Tatman // Shutterstock

#5. Wisconsin

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 54 (1.85% of drivers)

– Risk level: High

48 / 51

StompingGirl // Shutterstock

#4. Michigan

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 51 (1.96% of drivers)

– Risk level: High

49 / 51

Tami Freed // Shutterstock

#3. South Dakota

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 51 (1.96% of drivers)

– Risk level: High

50 / 51

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#2. Montana

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 44 (2.27% of drivers)

– Risk level: High

You may also like: 50 women who broke barriers in the business world

51 / 51

DSBurnside // Shutterstock

#1. West Virginia

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 35 (2.86% of drivers)

– Risk level: High

This article originally appeared on Stacker and was produced and distributed through a partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.