MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Summertime is usually when health workers worry about the potential for heat stroke. That’s when a person’s body temperature rises above 105 degrees. And medical experts say we don’t have to hit triple digits for that to happen.

Heat stroke isn’t the only thing to worry about. Heat exhaustion can happen when your body rises above normal body temperature and can lead to heat stroke. If you’re feeling nauseous, get a sudden headache, feel severe fatigue, or have a racing pulse, those are signs of heat exhaustion.

If this happens, experts say immediately get to a cool area, drink a cold, non-alcoholic beverage, sit or lay down, and in severe cases, seek medical attention.

“In our west park area, which is right behind us we have invested in umbrellas and more tables and a brand-new big bathroom,” said the General Manager of the North Dakota State Fair Renae Korslien. “And for you to come in here, it’s a quieter area, there’s cool breeze, lots of shade. A great place to get away and cool off.”

West Park is also home to the Trinity First Aid tent. If you need medical attention, go there. There will also be first responders spread across the fairgrounds and in the grandstand, ready to help if needed. Experts say it can be dangerous in the middle of the grandstand during concerts because the temperature can be 15-20 degrees hotter in a large crowd.

“Stay as cool as you can, drink your fluids,” said Karla Fannik, a Nurse for First District Health Unit. “And if you’re going to go to a concert or someplace where it’s really hot, try to avoid doing a lot of things in the heat in the day.”

There’s a lot of people right there in the center, but back away from that center. You can hear and see just as much if go off to the sides,” said Korslien.

All three commercial buildings are air conditioned, as well as the state fair center. And there are drinking fountains and water bottle stations all around the grounds, usually near the bathrooms. Fair staff say, more than anything, they want people to stay hydrated and safe all through the fair.

“I want us to have a safe state fair. Come here, have fun, and get home safe,” said Korslien.

Experts also say preventative measures are key if you plan on being outside on a hot day. Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a hat, wear sunscreen that is at least 15 SPF, and drink plenty of water beforehand.