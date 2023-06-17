STACKER — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, though experts’ views on a potential recession are mixed. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2007-2009—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of April 2023, national unemployment is at 3.4%, with little change from March. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in South Dakota to 5.4% in Nevada.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in North Dakota using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Counties are ranked by their preliminary unemployment rate in March 2023, with initial ties broken by the number of unemployed people within that county, though some ties may remain.

1 / 50

Tanyarmorgan2436 // Shutterstock

#50. McKenzie County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 1.5%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Down 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,770 people (150 unemployed)

2 / 50

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#49. Divide County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 1.6%

— 1 month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 1,466 people (23 unemployed)

3 / 50

Roadwardbound // Shutterstock

#48. Grant County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 1.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,241 people (23 unemployed)

4 / 50

northlight // Shutterstock

#47. Hettinger County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 1.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,390 people (27 unemployed)

5 / 50

StompingGirl // Shutterstock

#46. Sargent County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 1.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,317 people (43 unemployed)

6 / 50

Scott Cummings // Shutterstock

#45. Golden Valley County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 869 people (17 unemployed)

https://78e91b956eb2a4cf51809cf31782ec5a.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-40/html/container.html

7 / 50

Cavan-Images // Shutterstock

#44. Stark County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 18,334 people (362 unemployed)

8 / 50

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#43. Renville County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.1%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Down 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,229 people (26 unemployed)

9 / 50

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#42. Dickey County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.1%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,191 people (47 unemployed)

10 / 50

Danita Delimont // Shutterstock

#41. Ransom County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.1%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 2,665 people (56 unemployed)

11 / 50

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#40. Traill County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.1%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,564 people (96 unemployed)

12 / 50

Canva

#39. Williams County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.1%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Down 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 22,519 people (464 unemployed)

13 / 50

Charissa Enget // Shutterstock

#38. Burke County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.2%

— 1 month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,036 people (23 unemployed)

14 / 50

Canva

#37. Richland County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.2%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,886 people (196 unemployed)

15 / 50

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#36. Grand Forks County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.2%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 38,429 people (841 unemployed)

16 / 50

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#35. LaMoure County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,156 people (50 unemployed)

17 / 50

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#34. Burleigh County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 51,639 people (1,202 unemployed)

18 / 50

Guy William // Shutterstock

#33. Cass County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.3%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 111,279 people (2,535 unemployed)

19 / 50

northlight // Shutterstock

#32. Adams County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.4%

— 1 month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 950 people (23 unemployed)

20 / 50

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#31. McIntosh County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,075 people (26 unemployed)

21 / 50

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#30. Foster County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,526 people (37 unemployed)

22 / 50

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#29. Steele County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 960 people (24 unemployed)

23 / 50

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#28. Sioux County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.5%

— 1 month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,211 people (30 unemployed)

24 / 50

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#27. Stutsman County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 10,842 people (272 unemployed)

25 / 50

Randall Runtsch // Shutterstock

#26. Billings County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.6%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 387 people (10 unemployed)

26 / 50

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#25. Griggs County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,028 people (29 unemployed)

27 / 50

Jeffrey M. Frank // Shutterstock

#24. Slope County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.9%

— 1 month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 344 people (10 unemployed)

28 / 50

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#23. Towner County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.9%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,126 people (33 unemployed)

29 / 50

Canva

#22. Barnes County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 5,299 people (155 unemployed)

30 / 50

Yosoyana // Shutterstock

#21. Ward County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 32,152 people (940 unemployed)

31 / 50

Michael Coddington // Shutterstock

#20. Ramsey County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,545 people (166 unemployed)

32 / 50

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#19. Logan County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 897 people (30 unemployed)

33 / 50

Smpalmero // Shutterstock

#18. McLean County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,850 people (158 unemployed)

https://78e91b956eb2a4cf51809cf31782ec5a.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-40/html/container.html

34 / 50

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#17. Morton County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 17,136 people (559 unemployed)

35 / 50

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#16. Benson County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,370 people (80 unemployed)

36 / 50

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#15. Bottineau County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,904 people (100 unemployed)

37 / 50

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#14. Sheridan County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.9 percentage points

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 661 people (23 unemployed)

38 / 50

northlight // Shutterstock

#13. Mercer County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,455 people (120 unemployed)

39 / 50

Canva

#12. Pierce County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,648 people (62 unemployed)

40 / 50

dedio // Shutterstock

#11. Cavalier County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,838 people (69 unemployed)

41 / 50

Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#10. Eddy County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,251 people (50 unemployed)

42 / 50

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#9. Pembina County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,228 people (129 unemployed)

43 / 50

Dirk Wierenga // Shutterstock

#8. Nelson County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1 month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,464 people (62 unemployed)

44 / 50

Canva

#7. Walsh County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,284 people (225 unemployed)

45 / 50

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#6. Wells County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,941 people (86 unemployed)

46 / 50

Dirk Wierenga // Shutterstock

#5. McHenry County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,189 people (146 unemployed)

47 / 50

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#4. Oliver County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.8%

— 1 month change: Up 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 895 people (43 unemployed)

48 / 50

northlight // Shutterstock

#3. Kidder County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.5%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,353 people (74 unemployed)

49 / 50

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#2. Rolette County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 6%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,720 people (281 unemployed)

50 / 50

Cammie Czuchnicki // Shutterstock

#1. Emmons County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 1.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,494 people (102 unemployed)

This article originally appeared on Stacker and was produced and distributed through a partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.