BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When it comes to credit card debt, old habits die hard. Although many of us are aware of the issues concerning the overuse of credit cards, the last quarter of 2022 reported an all-time record in the amount of debt in the United States. A record $180.3 billion was added to the overall credit card debt of Americans in 2022, including an $85.8 billion increase during the final quarter of the year alone (the largest increase ever recorded). But much like how prices differ from state to state, so does the amount of debt we see. So how does ND fare in the face of this debt hike?

The U.S. Census Bureau surveyed 182 American cities on their credit card debt increases, it was noted that two major cities here in North Dakota made the cut. This study was based on a full analysis of the latest data on consumer finances available from TransUnion, as well as the Federal Reserve and Bureau of Labor Statistics. Quarterly changes in credit card debt levels include both the total outstanding amount of revolving credit (not seasonally adjusted) and charged off-debt which is no longer on credit card companies’ books but continues to be owed by consumers. All outstanding and household debt amounts have been adjusted for inflation with data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In terms of the cities with the lowest rates of debt increase, Fargo has placed surprisingly well, at the 43rd smallest over the previous quarter. A typical Fargo household has a household debt of just under $10,000, an increase of $1,189 from the previous quarter. However, the city’s population places the overall debt and increase at a much higher level than other cities.

Rank City Household CC Debt Household CC Debt Increase/Decrease Total CC Debt Total CC Debt Increase/Decrease 43 Fargo, N.D. $9,822 $1,189 $548,650,686 $66,423,107

North Dakota’s capital city, meanwhile, has also earned a much higher place on the list — Bismarck has been ranked as a city with one of the increases in credit card debt. On average, the typical household in the city has around $11,000 in debt, an increase of $1,655 from 2022’s fourth quarter. In total, this amounts to a total debt of $344,525,129 — which itself is over a $50 million increase from the previous quarter.

Rank City Household CC Debt Household CC Debt Increase/Decrease Total CC Debt Total CC Debt Increase/Decrease 112 Bismarck, N.D. $11,033 $1,655 $344,525,129 $51,667,940

While managing credit card debt can sometimes be difficult, WalletHub has also offered a few tips for those who hope to avoid it or work within its limits. Making and sticking to budgets, building emergency funds, and evaluating both job opportunities and new approaches to your savings are all ways that can help mitigate the impact that these debts can have on your lifestyle.

To view the full study, visit this page on Wallethub’s website.