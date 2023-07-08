STACKER — One in three U.S. bridges is in need of repair or replacement, according to data from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, including 29% of interstate bridges. The cost to make these repairs is estimated to be in excess of $54 billion.

Stacker investigated which counties in North Dakota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration. The data is accurate as of June 15, 2022. Counties are ranked by percent of bridges in “poor” condition and ties are broken by percent square meters of bridges in poor condition. Counties that have no bridges or have no bridges in poor condition are excluded from the list.

1 / 20

northlight // Shutterstock

#20. Adams County

– Bridges in poor condition: 11.1% (5 of 45 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 4.0% (355 of 8,918 square meters of bridges)

2 / 20

Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#19. Eddy County

– Bridges in poor condition: 11.1% (3 of 27 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 6.7% (484 of 7,189 square meters of bridges)

3 / 20

Danita Delimont // Shutterstock

#18. Ransom County

– Bridges in poor condition: 11.4% (4 of 35 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 5.8% (730 of 12,503 square meters of bridges)

4 / 20

Canva

#17. Richland County

– Bridges in poor condition: 11.7% (23 of 196 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 4.4% (2,954 of 67,257 square meters of bridges)

5 / 20

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#16. Grand Forks County

– Bridges in poor condition: 12.2% (42 of 345 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 19.1% (17,755 of 93,002 square meters of bridges)

6 / 20

Dirk Wierenga // Shutterstock

#15. Nelson County

– Bridges in poor condition: 13.0% (3 of 23 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 5.0% (367 of 7,338 square meters of bridges)

7 / 20

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#14. Traill County

– Bridges in poor condition: 13.7% (21 of 153 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 9.7% (5,237 of 53,806 square meters of bridges)

8 / 20

StompingGirl // Shutterstock

#13. Sargent County

– Bridges in poor condition: 13.8% (4 of 29 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 11.1% (223 of 2,017 square meters of bridges)

9 / 20

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#12. Benson County

– Bridges in poor condition: 15.0% (6 of 40 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 14.2% (1,341 of 9,415 square meters of bridges)

10 / 20

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#11. Logan County

– Bridges in poor condition: 15.4% (2 of 13 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 5.5% (108 of 1,956 square meters of bridges)

11 / 20

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#10. Pembina County

– Bridges in poor condition: 18.0% (37 of 205 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 6.2% (4,182 of 67,253 square meters of bridges)

12 / 20

Canva

#9. Walsh County

– Bridges in poor condition: 19.0% (49 of 258 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 12.4% (6,540 of 52,900 square meters of bridges)

13 / 20

Canva

#8. Williams County

– Bridges in poor condition: 19.0% (19 of 100 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 4.9% (1,271 of 25,788 square meters of bridges)

14 / 20

northlight // Shutterstock

#7. Hettinger County

– Bridges in poor condition: 19.1% (13 of 68 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 15.3% (1,733 of 11,320 square meters of bridges)

15 / 20

Canva

#6. Pierce County

– Bridges in poor condition: 20.0% (1 of 5 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 6.3% (59 of 940 square meters of bridges)

16 / 20

Charissa Enget // Shutterstock

#5. Burke County

– Bridges in poor condition: 20.7% (6 of 29 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 11.3% (463 of 4,088 square meters of bridges)

17 / 20

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#4. Bottineau County

– Bridges in poor condition: 20.9% (28 of 134 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 18.0% (3,220 of 17,894 square meters of bridges)

18 / 20

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#3. Towner County

– Bridges in poor condition: 22.4% (13 of 58 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 20.7% (1,092 of 5,285 square meters of bridges)

19 / 20

dedio // Shutterstock



#2. Cavalier County

– Bridges in poor condition: 26.9% (18 of 67 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 17.6% (1,053 of 5,988 square meters of bridges)

20 / 20

Dirk Wierenga // Shutterstock

#1. McHenry County

– Bridges in poor condition: 28.7% (31 of 108 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 20.5% (2,956 of 14,405 square meters of bridges)

This article originally appeared on Stacker, and was produced and distributed through a partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 license.