STACKER — The pandemic sent Americans running for the suburbs. They sought out more space for work and personal life, less congestion and exposure to the Covid-19 virus, and lower costs of living.
A study from the nonpartisan Brookings Institute which looked at 56 major metro areas found that populous, urban counties saw their populations shrink considerably from 2020-2021.
And data tells us many of those Americans began their move with online search tools – including through video tours of new homes and rental units which became commonplace over the last several years. A 2022 report done by the National Association of Realtors showed 96% of homebuyers used online tools when searching for a home in the United States.
Stacker compiled statistics about people in counties looking to buy homes in Burleigh County using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Burleigh County from each respective municipality. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.
#10. Ward County, ND
– View share: 1.4%
– Views to own county: 43.1%
– Views within own state: 12.5%
– Views to other states: 44.3%
#9. DeKalb County, GA
– View share: 1.5%
– Views to own county: 3.2%
– Views within own state: 15.4%
– Views to other states: 81.4%
#8. New York County, NY
– View share: 1.6%
– Views to own county: 0.4%
– Views within own state: 9.9%
– Views to other states: 89.7%
#7. Stark County, ND
– View share: 1.6%
– Views to own county: 44.6%
– Views within own state: 10.9%
– Views to other states: 44.5%
#6. Loudoun County, VA
– View share: 1.8%
– Views to own county: 1.0%
– Views within own state: 5.4%
– Views to other states: 93.6%
#5. Morton County, ND
– View share: 2.2%
– Views to own county: 16.0%
– Views within own state: 40.1%
– Views to other states: 44.0%
#4. Cass County, ND
– View share: 2.5%
– Views to own county: 36.5%
– Views within own state: 8.3%
– Views to other states: 55.2%
#3. Maricopa County, AZ
– View share: 4.0%
– Views to own county: 30.7%
– Views within own state: 13.3%
– Views to other states: 55.9%
#2. Hennepin County, MN
– View share: 12.7%
– Views to own county: 18.2%
– Views within own state: 39.4%
– Views to other states: 42.4%
#1. Cook County, IL
– View share: 29.6%
– Views to own county: 9.9%
– Views within own state: 12.0%
– Views to other states: 78.0%
This article originally appeared on Stacker, and was produced and distributed through a partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 license.