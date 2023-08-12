STACKER — The pandemic sent Americans running for the suburbs. They sought out more space for work and personal life, less congestion and exposure to the Covid-19 virus, and lower costs of living.

A study from the nonpartisan Brookings Institute which looked at 56 major metro areas found that populous, urban counties saw their populations shrink considerably from 2020-2021.

And data tells us many of those Americans began their move with online search tools – including through video tours of new homes and rental units which became commonplace over the last several years. A 2022 report done by the National Association of Realtors showed 96% of homebuyers used online tools when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in counties looking to buy homes in Burleigh County using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Burleigh County from each respective municipality. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.

Continue reading to see where folks are searching from recently as they look to move to Burleigh County.

#10. Ward County, ND

– View share: 1.4%

– Views to own county: 43.1%

– Views within own state: 12.5%

– Views to other states: 44.3%

#9. DeKalb County, GA

– View share: 1.5%

– Views to own county: 3.2%

– Views within own state: 15.4%

– Views to other states: 81.4%

#8. New York County, NY

– View share: 1.6%

– Views to own county: 0.4%

– Views within own state: 9.9%

– Views to other states: 89.7%

#7. Stark County, ND

– View share: 1.6%

– Views to own county: 44.6%

– Views within own state: 10.9%

– Views to other states: 44.5%

#6. Loudoun County, VA

– View share: 1.8%

– Views to own county: 1.0%

– Views within own state: 5.4%

– Views to other states: 93.6%

#5. Morton County, ND

– View share: 2.2%

– Views to own county: 16.0%

– Views within own state: 40.1%

– Views to other states: 44.0%

#4. Cass County, ND

– View share: 2.5%

– Views to own county: 36.5%

– Views within own state: 8.3%

– Views to other states: 55.2%

#3. Maricopa County, AZ

– View share: 4.0%

– Views to own county: 30.7%

– Views within own state: 13.3%

– Views to other states: 55.9%

#2. Hennepin County, MN

– View share: 12.7%

– Views to own county: 18.2%

– Views within own state: 39.4%

– Views to other states: 42.4%

#1. Cook County, IL

– View share: 29.6%

– Views to own county: 9.9%

– Views within own state: 12.0%

– Views to other states: 78.0%

This article originally appeared on Stacker, and was produced and distributed through a partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 license.