MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Nursing Student Association of North Dakota is highlighting this state’s future healthcare professionals.

Nursing in the country is expected to see a 6% increase through 2031, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many looking into this industry see it as a way to give back to their community, and students enjoy the nursing field because it offers them a lot of options.

Nurses are responsible for recording the symptoms of the patient and their medical history. They also prepare patients for exams and treatment, administer medications and treat and monitor patients.

“There’s a lot of flexibility within the profession,” says Minot State Nursing Student Noah Grant. “If you do something, and five years later you’re burned out with that sector of whatever you work in, you can move in that profession.”

Although nurses are not looked at the same as doctors, there’s a lot more to this job than what meets the eye.

“There is so much critical thinking,” continued Grant. “Nurses are the eyes on the patients 95% of the time. They are the ones who primarily see the changes in a patient, make decisions, and probably have the most impact on a patient’s life — even when working under another provider or health care professional.”

Even though nursing isn’t always the first choice for someone who enters into this field, students now feel that this is what they were called to do.

“At one point I wanted to be a meteorologist like Tom Schrader,” states fellow Minot State Nursing Student Hunter Fuchs, “and then I wanted to be a veterinarian. I still love both of those things, but nursing is where I’ve really found my niche — my thing I want to do. 11 or 12-year-old me would be pretty happy.”

15 North Dakota schools offer a nursing program, allowing our future healthcare professionals to learn and serve in their communities. Professionals say even though the job can burn you out and be stressful, they continue to give their best effort every day.