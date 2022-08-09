BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Back-to-school season can be an expensive time for parents needing to stock up on school supplies.

To lessen the burden, many states waive their sales tax on certain school-related items for a period of time.

However, that’s not the case for North Dakota.

It’s August which means the school year is about to begin. It also means parents will be rushing to get their children everything they need to have a successful school year. And despite inflation stores are still seeing an increase in traffic.

“Across our portfolio and at Kirkwood we have certainly seen an increase in traffic that we hope will translate into an increase in sales,” said Stacey Keating, spokesperson for CBL Properties.

To promote sales traffic many states will implement a free sales tax holiday, usually on the weekend. And with the rise in inflation, many parents are searching for the best deals.

Unfortunately, parents in North Dakota will have to do without a free tax holiday.

“I can’t speak on how it would be for North Dakota but I can tell you many of our properties are in states that do sales tax holidays and it definitely is an incentive for consumers to spend,” said Keating.

North Dakota has a fairly low sales tax which sits at just 5%. According to Representative Jason Dockter, several steps would have to be taken for North Dakota to have a free sales tax weekend.

“Someone would have to put a bill, draft a bill, and then we would have to have a hearing and decide if that’s what we would like to do,” said Dockter.

There have been bills presented to the legislature in the past.

“There have been several bills that have been introduced prior to when I started in 2012,” said Dockter. “There were a few bills but they were all defeated.”

Dockter explained the North Dakota legislature looks for more permanent solutions.

“As lawmakers feel we have low enough taxes that if that if we are going to do any type of tax relief let’s make it permanent,” said Dockter.

In the 2023 session, lawmakers will be discussing the impacts inflation is having on the state and how to implement permanent tax relief for residents.