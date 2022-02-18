Horse preservationists say they’re concerned about GonaCon, a contraceptive used in horses.

“It’s changing things and it’s wrong,” ​Nokota Horse Conservancy founder Frank Kuntz said.

There’s nothing unusual about coming to Medora to view the beauty of mother nature — especially to capture the image of wild horses.

“People have said they want to see wild horses, it’s amazing to see, amazing to watch them,” said Chasing Horses Wild Horse Advocates founder Christine Kman.

Horse activists like Kuntz and Kman say they want people to be able to continue to view the horses in years to come.

But they have concerns about the horses after they researched a drug that has been administered.

That drug, GonaCon, was administered to the horses by Colorado State University when it was conducting experiments.

“They’re using an experimental drug on these horses to make a one-time sterilization,” Kuntz said.

Kman said they’re also concerned that people are taking the horses and auctioning them off and that this too could wipe out the population.

“I’ve been noticing every year that they’ve been culling the herd and they’re taking the herd from 4 months old to 3 years old, so we started asking questions,” Kman said.

“Why they want to get rid of them, I could never figure that out,” Kuntz said.

Kuntz has been visiting Theodore Roosevelt National Park in Medora for 40 years and he’s concerned about the future of the wild horses and the park.

“In another 15 years, there’s not going to be nothing,” Kuntz said.

Activists said the full dose of the drug GonaCon can make horses infertile and some of these rare wild horses found in the park are over 20 years old.