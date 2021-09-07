Wildfire reported near Grassy Butte

9/7/21, 8:46 p.m.

A ranger with the U.S. Forest Service says around 200 acres have burned since the fire began around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Several fire departments are now on scene, including state and federal forest services and local officials.

No structures have burned and no injuries have been reported.

9/7/21, 8:26 p.m.

Badlands Search & Rescue says a wildfire is burning near Grassy Butte.

In a Facebook post, BSAR says the fire is reportedly in the Flat Top Road/Beicegel Creek Road area. The size and the cause of the fire are unknown.

Grassy Butte Fire Department is on scene, according to BSAR.

This is a developing story. Stick with KX News for updates.