Wildlife experts ask for help as endangered whooping cranes migrate across the state

Wildlife experts are asking for your help tracking an endangered species.

Keep your eyes open for whooping cranes, as they will soon be making their way across the North Dakota sky.

Due to the unusually warm winter, sightings are expected to occur earlier this year — from late March to mid-May.

These majestic birds are hard to miss at 5 feet tall, with a 7 feet wingspan. Monitoring their behaviors has been helpful in protecting the species.

“In 1940 or so, there was about 15 individuals left in this population. It’s the only self-sustaining wild population in the world. Since then, we’ve been doing a good job of protecting them and they’ve been growing, essentially, exponentially,” said Andrew Dinges, Migratory Game Bird Biologist.

Anyone sighting the cranes should not disturb them.

People are being asked to record the date, time, location and the birds’ activity to North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department in Bismarck at 701-328-6300; the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service offices at Lostwood at 701-848-2466; in Audubon at 701-442-5474; or to local game wardens across the state. 

