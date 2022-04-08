While North Dakotans will enjoy the seasonable weekend, all eyes are on next week’s cool down and potential winter weather. An unseasonably cold air mass will meet a low-pressure system from the west and that could mean a messy commute and potentially large snowfall totals for parts of ND.

The uncertainty lies in the track of this storm and the amount of snow. As of now, Friday, April 8, most long-range models bring high-impact snow and wind to North Dakota. It’s worth noting that with each model run, there are several shifts in the track, so a lot can change in the coming days.

This will need to be monitored and isn’t a guarantee of a direct hit to North Dakota this far out. It’s not unusual to see a shift away from our state between now and then.

A look at the possible snowstorm impacts to North Dakota as of April 8 for next week.

What you can do now: Prepare for the possibility of delayed travel plans due to hazardous travel conditions between Tuesday and Thursday of next week. Monitor the forecast updates from the KX Storm Team.

Timing: Long-range models are still running differently in their timing and intensity.

The GFS (American model) has the low moving in from the west with high impacts beginning early Tuesday.

The European model has a low digging into the SW United States before it moves NE into ND. The snow timing with the Euro is a bit later into Tuesday evening.

As with any potentially high-impact storm, models are to be used as guidance and not as a definite forecast, especially this far out. Higher confidence in the impacts will come over the weekend as this system will arrive on the Pacific Coast late Sunday night into Monday morning.

The KX Storm Team will continue to monitor this potentially high-impact storm and will update KXnet.com, as well as our KX Storm Team app.