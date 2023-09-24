BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Although the Republican National Committee has yet to release the list of finalists for the second 2024 Republican primary debate, Governor Doug Burgum is fairly confident that he will make an appearance on stage.

Aside from his recent “See You Wednesday” tweet, he’s followed up on the social media app by making the following statement:

“Never count us out! Americans are tired of paying too much for everything — from gas to groceries. They’re ready for a President who will fix this crazy economy. As the only business leader, governor, and conservative outsider in this race, we’re ready to saddle up and fight for the best of America in Wednesday’s debate.”

The second debate is set to air on Fox News this Wednesday at 9 o’clock.

