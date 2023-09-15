BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) —Gas prices have gone up across North Dakota and it’s not just impacting drivers.

It’s affecting businesses, farms, ranches, and even our school districts, especially when it comes to our school buses and many people are paying more than $4 dollars a gallon for regular gas.

These gas prices are impacting so many industries in our state, including our school districts, so how is it affecting our school budgets when it comes down to school bus transportation?

According to nd.gov, school bus transportation is considered to be one of the most important resources in school systems. Many benefits include reduced tardiness, socialization, and safety within students, but with the current gas increase, some school transportation budgets are getting tight, and some schools are burning through their funding for buses.

KX News spoke with Darin Scherr, the business operations manager of Bismarck Public Schools who said, “We try to budget the best we can. You have to balance with, you don’t want too much of a budget because there are other needs. So it’s one of those things where we try to get in a percentage of what we budgeted for. We don’t want to budget too much money and we don’t want to budget enough because if we don’t have enough money — the money’s got to come from somewhere.”

Scherr also says upgrading their current buses was also an option due to the gas increase.

“We even looked at electrical buses, electric buses, but I think that technology is still way out there. So, we want to wait and see. There’s a pilot in West Fargo who is going to work out the bugs and then we will see maybe in the future that’s something we can look at also,” Scherr said.

Although gas has increased overall about 40 cents a gallon, the Bismarck Public School District says when it comes down to their bus transportation, running out of funds won’t affect their students.

“We’re at a point where I think that where we’re large enough to where we hopefully will never have to impact students. We could for example, for one of the things. If it really got tight, you could limit staff travel and stuff like that to help out with students because students come first, but then you have to be careful because then you have to provide, you know, adequate professional development for your teachers, too, so they can stay at rest all the new stuff for education,” Scherr said.

Scherr said they have filled out an application for a grant specifically for propane-powered buses to help combat the high gas prices.