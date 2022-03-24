Ukraine’s Ag Minister has resigned, but what effect that will have on a North Dakota farmer jailed in Ukraine is unknown at this point.

Roman Leshchenko gave no reason for stepping down from the ag post on March 23.

Ashley resident Kurt Groszhans has been sitting in a Ukrainian jail since November 2021, accused of trying to assassinate Leshchenko, a one-time partner with Groszhans in a farming venture in that country.

Groszhans’ ancestors came from Ukraine and he was hoping to profit from farming in his homeland when he traveled there in 2017.

Groszhan’s family says the assassination charges are bogus and are designed to silence him for a lawsuit he filed against Leshchenko, accusing him of embezzling over $250,000 from the farming venture and transferring funds to his own family company.

Since being jailed, Russia’s invasion into Ukraine has muddied efforts to get Groszhans and other Americans out of the war-torn country.

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer, in a recent appearance on Fox Business Watch and noted, “[Groszhans] is in a Ukrainian jail now, having been charged, but never had a hearing or trial. He’s not been convicted of anything. And in fact, the charges themselves come under a cloud of corruption quite honestly, that’s very concerning to me and to all of us. We’re trying to get him out – have been now for a couple of months. I visited him in jail a couple of months ago. Frankly, my patience with the Ukrainian government is getting pretty thin. I think it’s time to let him out.”

Cramer added, “Our State Department is trying to be helpful, but unfortunately, the Ukrainian government for whatever reason continues to hold these – not just Kurt, but other Americans – in pre-trial detention. It’s time to let them out and to help facilitate their safe trip home.”

In early March, North Dakota Senator John Hoeven said the focus of diplomatic efforts had shifted from ensuring Groszhans receives a fair trial to trying to get Groszhans out of Ukraine altogether.

“Though Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has made the situation challenging, we will continue to do everything we can to aid with Mr. Groszhans’ safety,” Hoeven said in a statement. “Given the security situation now, we are trying to get the Ukrainian government to release him on a humanitarian basis to ensure his safety.”