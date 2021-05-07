Williams County District 8 returning all students to the classroom, no distance learning option offered

Students in Williams County District 8 are headed back to the classroom.

This decision came Monday after a district board meeting.

Out of about 700 K-8th grade students, at least 50 were still remote learning.

The superintendent tells KX News the distance learning curriculum has been scratched and students will not be provided that opportunity any longer.

He says getting all students back in the buildings was critical.

“Some of those students we were really struggling to still have contact with and it was a struggle from day to day for our teachers to be able to get these kids educated and that’s where I think the big piece of why the board elected to go away from distance learning and not continue it,” David Goetz said.

Goetz says health measures are still being taken seriously and students are being asked to stay home if they’re sick.