WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Two Williston teenagers (12 and 13-year-old girls) were pronounced dead after ejecting from the vehicle they were in after it lost control due to ice on Highway 2 late Monday night.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the vehicle (which was being driven by a 34-year-old woman from Williston) was traveling westbound on Highway 2 near mile marker 115 when they lost control of the vehicle due to the ice on the road.

The vehicle then entered the median and overturned, ejecting the driver and the two girls. None of them were wearing their seatbelts.

One of the girls came to rest on the roadway, where she was subsequently struck by an empty semi-trailer. The other girl came to rest in the median. Both were pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver was transported by EMS with serious injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.