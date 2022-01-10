Williston Basin International Airport looks forward to a busy 2022

Air travel saw a dramatic increase last year, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

At the Williston Basin International Airport, total traffic for 2021 shows a growth that’s near pre-pandemic levels.

Air travels to and from the airport grew by about 48 percent last year.

Officials said this was fueled by holiday travels and the return of some airlines to the Williston Airport.

“We’re seeing those signs of growth in 2021 it was a really positive year for us as we saw the resumption of Delta airline service here at XWA as well as the initial operations of low-cost service provided by Sun Country Airlines to Las Vegas,” said Airport Director Anthony Dudas.

Last year’s numbers are far above 2020, but still below pre-pandemic levels.

Dudas said staffing shortages and logistics issues have resulted in some delays and cancellations. He is hopeful the upward trend will continue through this year as these issues are resolved.

“With that being said, I think that 2022 is going to prove to be another growth year for XWA and for air travel across the United States,” said Dudas.

Dudas said the promising growth inspires growth for their business partners at the airport like car rentals.