Williston District 7 school board member resigns

Thomas Kalil is resigning from his position on the Williston Basin District #7 School Board.

In a Dec. 15 letter obtained by KEYZ Radio, Kalil cited the time commitment and wanting to spend more time with his family as reasons for his departure.

The letter said: “As I look at the environment surrounding the board, I can’t help but see the cost, in terms of my time and the impact on my family, has gotten far too high.”

A little over a month ago, Williston District 7’s superintendent resigned amid a question of missing funds within the district.

Last week, the Williston Police Department also confirmed to KEYZ that the police department opened a criminal investigation into the school board’s potential violation of century code pertaining to executive meetings.