WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Fire Department was dispatched to a fire occurring at the Windscape Apartment complex on Wednesday, November 29.

Upon arriving at the scene, fire crews observed smoke coming from a third-story apartment complex, and the roof of the building. The first crews dispatched aided in evacuating the complex’s residents before advancing towards, locating, and extinguishing the fire in the third story apartment building. In total, 20 firefighters worked on the scene. The fire was fully extinguished at 2:07 p.m., and all WFD personnel were cleared at 2:55 p.m. No injuries were reported on either apartment residents or firefighters.

Five living units were damaged as a result of the blaze, and the 24-unit building currently cannot be occupied overnight. Williams County and Williston Emergency Maintenance are currently working with the property management, as well as the Red Cross and the Salvation Army, to procure assistance for the 33 occupants of the structure.

The WFD’s Fire Prevention Division is investigating the cause and origin of the fire, but none of their findings have been formally released. KX will update you as soon as more information becomes available.