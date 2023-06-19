BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Members of the Williston Fire Department were called to the scene of a fire Monday morning in a Williston home.

According to a press release from the Williston Fire Department, at approximately 1:11 a.m., the group received a report of smoke in a residential structure from the Upper Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center. A fire engine, ladder, truck, and on-call team were sent to the location, as were members of the Williston Police Department to provide traffic control and scene security.

Upon arriving at the location — a single-story residential structure with a basement — fire crews notice smoke emerging from the basement and filling the main floor. It was reported that all occupants of the home had self-evacuated before the department’s arrival. The fire crews then entered the home, located the fire’s source in the basement, and fully extinguished it, before going on to clear smoke from the residence and isolate utilities.

When the WFD Fire Prevention Division was dispatched in order to investigate the cause of the fire, it was determined to be an accidental electrical fire. No injuries were reported as a result of either the fire or the smoke.