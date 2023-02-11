ALEXANDER, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Fire Department (WFD) responded to a series of explosions at an oil field in McKenzie County on Friday.

According to the WFD, at approximately 10:31 p.m. on February 10, officers with the department were dispatched to an oil field location north of the town of Alexander regarding the explosion of six saltwater storage tanks, which left one person with severe burns. At the scene of the event, the WFD aided the Alexander Fire Department by providing fire suppression and ambulance support.

One individual was treated on the scene with severe burn injuries, and was transported by air to a regional trauma center. No additional injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

A total of nine WFD firefighters responded to the event. The fire was completely extinguished at approximately 1:15 a.m. on February 11, and firefighters were released from the scene at 1:31 a.m.