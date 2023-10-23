WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The weekend of October 21-22 was a very busy period for the Williston Fire Department (WFD), as they responded to over 20 calls for service and aid in only two days — including a fire in a multi-family fire structure and a collision between a passenger car and tractor-trailer.

At approximately 5:41 p.m. on Sunday, October 22, the WFD received a report of a fire taking place at a multi-family fire structure and responded with two fire engines, a ladder truck, and on-call staff.

When the first engine and ladder truck arrived on the scene, crews received an update that an occupant had attempted to extinguish the fire but was unsure if it was fully doused. The crew of one fire engine then entered the affected apartment, where they found that the fire had been contained, but not put out. They then fully extinguished the fire, while the crew of the second truck ventilated the structure. No injuries were reported, but the occupant of the affected apartment needed to relocate until a clean-up could be performed. All WFD units were known to have cleared the scene at 6:24 p.m.

The WFD’s Fire Prevention Division is actively investigating the cause and origin of the fire but has not yet released its findings.

In a second event, the department — in addition to the Williams County Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, and Emergency Management — was dispatched to the area near Highway 2 and 48th Avenue Southwest at 6:02 p.m. after a report of a multi-vehicle collision involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer. Here, it was discovered that the car was trapped underneath the trailer portion of the other vehicle. In total, three patients were on the scene, and light extrication was required to rescue them.

Two individuals were taken to the CHI St. Alexius Williston Medical Center under EMS care, and a third was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The WFD assisted with traffic control and scene operations until both vehicles were removed from the highway.

In total, over the weekend of October 21st-22nd, the Williston Fire Department responded to 27 calls for service — including 13 medical calls, five long-distance ambulance transfers from CHI Williston to other hospitals, four rescue calls, three fire calls, and two Law Enforcement Standbys.