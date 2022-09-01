UPDATE, 9/1 – 10:03 A.M.: The hold on Williston High School has been lifted.

Police say they will be releasing a statement regarding the event at the school later in the day.

ORIGINAL STORY, 9/1 – 9:49 A.M.: WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — Williston High School has been put on hold after the Williston Police Department received a call regarding a threat to a student around 8 a.m.

Police are currently investigating the situation at the high school.

This is a developing story, KX News will provide updates as more information comes in.