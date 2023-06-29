WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — Williston has the dubious distinction of being among the top 20 cities in the U.S. where rent prices have gone up the most.

According to a data survey by financial information website SmartAsset, more than 1,800 communities across the nation were examined to determine rental prices between May 2022 and May 2023.

On the whole, rent prices went up 30 percent in the 1,835 cities studied.

In Williston, rent went up 17 percent between May 2022 and May 2023, to an average of $1,047 per month.

No other North Dakota communities made the list.

Sioux Falls, SD ranked 909th, with a 5 percent increase in rent between May 2022 and May 2023 with an average monthly rent of $1,202.

Rapid City, SD was #1,660 on the list, with a 1 percent increase and an average monthly rent of $1,209.

Billings, MT came in at #765, with a 6 percent increase and an average monthly rent of $1,362.

You can view the complete survey list, along with the methodology used, here.