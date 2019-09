A Williston man is in custody facing murder charges following a weekend search.

27-year-old Reginald Toussaint faces a Class AA felony for the murder of Cesar Pineda who died as a result of being shot in the chest.

Authorities were called to the Williston Days Inn Hotel where Toussaint had been staying late Friday night.

Surveillance footage was used to identify Toussaint and he was caught late Saturday night and charged with murder today.

His preliminary hearing is set for October 2nd.