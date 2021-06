A Williston man was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Tahoka, Texas Sunday evening.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, James Dean Levasseur, 58, was driving south on US 87 around 10:31 p.m., when his vehicle apparently drifted right on the road, striking the side of a parked semi towing a trailer.

Texas officials say Levasseur was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.