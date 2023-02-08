WILLISTON, N.D (KXNET) — A U.S District Court judge sentenced Curtis Lee Moran, a 41-year-old from Williston, to federal prison following a series of phone calls and voice mail threats he made to care providers in Washington D.C and Fargo.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, on June 14, 2022, Moran was reported to have made multiple threatening phone calls to individuals employed with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The threats began when Moran called the White House VA Call Center and stated that he was planning to kill his doctor.

Following this first call, Moran also called the Fargo VA Medical Center and left voice messages stating that he was going to stab and harm his doctor. The next day, on June 15, Moran again called the center and left a voicemail stating that he was going to shoot up the hospital.

“VA personnel and the veterans they serve should feel safe while working and

receiving care within VA facilities,” said Special Agent with the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General’s Central Field Gregory Billingsley in the release. “The VA Office of Inspector General and our law enforcement partners are committed to identifying and stopping individuals who would threaten VA personnel and operations.”

On November 3, 2022, Moran pleaded guilty to the offense of Threatening Interstate Communications. He was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison, and three years of supervised release on February 8, 2023.