Williston man’s manslaughter conviction upheld in ND Supreme Court

A Williston man who appealed his manslaughter conviction to the state Supreme Court had his conviction upheld.

Justin Crites punched Jay LePage in the face outside of a Williston bar in May of 2019.

LePage hit his head on cement and died three days later from his injuries.

A Williams County jury found him guilty and he was sentenced to three years in jail and five years probation.

Crites had appealed saying there wasn’t enough evidence to convict him, and he also argued the court erred in denying two of his motions for mistrial, but the Supreme Court upheld the conviction.