Williston mother charged with murder in infant’s death

A Williston woman accused of killing her young baby is now charged with murder.

18-year-old Hannah McMillin’s one-month-old son was found not breathing at a Williston hotel back in April.



At the time McMillin and her husband 27-year-old Tank McMillin were each charged with child abuse.

The baby was found on a hotel bed underneath a pile of pillows, there was bruising over parts of his body.



In new developments, the State’s Attorney’s Office has amended the charges from child abuse to murder, which carries a possible life sentence.

A court document filed today says a Report of Death that came out last week from the Medical Examiner’s office, reported the baby died from smothering and was ruled a homicide.



Hannah McMillin is in court tomorrow, to issue her plea on the charges.

The father, Tank McMillin is still facing child abuse charges, there is no word on if his charges will be amended.

His next court appearance is in September.