Williston murder to be handled in juvenile court

In continuing coverage, Williston Police say a 17-year-old accused of killing a man and critically injuring another will so far be handled in juvenile court. The 17-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center.

The suspect is accused of killing 19-year-old Matthew York, and critically injuring the second victim 19-year-old Parker Haider.
The shooting happened Sunday night in an alley between Cash Wise and Highland Manor Apartments.
The suspect was taken into custody at about 4 am Monday.

A detective with the Williston Police Department says there is no further information at this time.

Because juvenile court records are sealed, most information surrounding the shooting death will not become public record unless the Williams County State’s Attorney charges him in adult court.

