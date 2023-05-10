WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — One person has been arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading Williston police on a high-speed chase through the city that resulted in the injury of an officer.

According to a release from the Williston Police Department, at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, officers received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of E Dakota Parkway. Later, at 1:14 p.m., an officer in a marked patrol unit located the vehicle in the area of 4th Avenue W and 17th Street W, where they attempted to perform a felony traffic stop.

The vehicle then fled, and the initial pursuit was terminated at Main Street’s 1300 Block. While at the intersection of Main Street and 18th Street, the fleeing vehicle struck a Williston PD Community Service Officer in their work vehicle. The stolen automobile was then located in an apartment complex in the 4200 block of 16th Avenue West. The suspect was located and attempted to flee, but was quickly apprehended and is currently in custody. Their name has not been released at this time. The officer was transported for medical treatment of minor injuries.

Following the incident, a heavy police presence has been observed in the area where the stolen vehicle was discovered. The Williston Police Department asks that the community be patient and expect delays as officers continue their investigation.