Williston police investigate shooting incidents

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — Police are investigating multiple reports of gunfire in Williston.

According to authorities, there were two places where gunshots were fired in the city early Sunday morning. They say no one has been hurt by the gunfire.

Investigators believe the shootings were not random and that individuals were targeted by the gunfire.

Police say they’ve identified two people of interest in the shootings, but they did not say whether any arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.