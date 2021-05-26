Police say situation of reported weapon on Williston Middle School property is over, no one injured

5/26/21, 3:31 p.m.
The active situation at the Williston Middle School is over and no one was injured.
Police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to anyone.
5/26/21, 2:42 p.m.
Williston police are responding to a report of a weapon on the Williston Middle School property.
Police say around 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday, the department responded to the call. As a precaution, the Bakken Elementary School and Williston Middle School are on lockdown for safety.
Police are still on scene and investigating.
This is a developing story. Stick with KX News for updates.